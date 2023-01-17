Metro Brands Q3 net profit up 11.2% to Rs 113 cr; revenue from ops jump

Footwear retail chain Ltd has reported an increase of 11.19 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 112.99 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.61 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Ltd (MBL), earlier known as Metro Shoes, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 23.75 per cent at Rs 598.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 483.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

MBL's total expenses were at Rs 461.23 crore in Q3 FY 2022-23.

As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 720 stores across 164 cities in India.

Shares of Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 844.40 on BSE, down 0.33 per cent from previous close.

