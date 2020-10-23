Mi India sells 5 mn smartphones in a week during festive season sale

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi, Oppo to import smartphones to India as plants struggle: Report
Xiaomi announces Android-based MIUI 12 operating system for its smartphones
Mi India pledges 2,500 smartphones to support online education
Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores
Covid-19 impact: Xiaomi, Oppo turn to expensive imports as units struggle
-
Smartphone company Mi India on Friday said it sold 50 lakh phones in the last week during the festive sale.
E-commerce portals Flipkart and Amazon started their first festive season sale on October 16 and concluded it on October 22.
"Mi fans were able to buy their favourite smartphone from...more than 15,000 retail partners while making use of festive discounts and offers. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, Mi.com helped reach consumers across 17,000 pincodes," a statement said.
The company said its 15,000 retail partners across the country doubled their sales year-on-year during the festive sale.
"The 5 million mark is a testimony of our consumers' trust in our products. To the best of our knowledge, no other brand has ever achieved this before. We at Mi India aim to keep delivering the highest quality products at honest prices," Mi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement.
According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartphone market size in April-June quarter was around 1.8 crore and Mi India is estimated to have sold around 52 lakh units in the three month period.
Mi India said it saw unprecedented demand from users planning to buy their first smartphone as well as from existing users wanting to upgrade to mid-premium and premium range.
The company's retail partners helped it service the needs of consumers, it said.
Xiaomi or Mi India led the country's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 29 per cent share, according to Counterpoint Research.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU