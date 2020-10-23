Tata Motors bags supply order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold mini trucks from AP

-
Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged a supply order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold mini trucks from the Andhra Pradesh government.
The company won the supply mandate after the Ace Gold Gold emerged as the top bidder for its low cost of operations and durability, among others, Tata Motors said in a release.
Tata Motors has bagged the order for 6,413 vehicles from the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, the company said. It added that the fully-built Tata Gold Ace mini trucks are to be used as mobile-dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in Andhra Pradesh, and will be customised to suit the application.
"We're delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation
"It is one of the most prestigious orders we have won till now, and we will not only be delivering the customised, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks but also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles," said Vinay Pathak, vice-president (product line, SCV and PU) at Tata Motors.
Tata Motors' upgraded range of BS-VI vehicles are well received by the customers both by the private owners as well as the government bodies, he added.
Tata Ace Gold is available in diesel, petrol and CNG BS-IV-compliant engine options.
