Michelin becomes first tyre maker in India to get BEE accreditation

French tyre major Michelin on Wednesday said it has become the first tyre brand in India to be accredited with the recently introduced star labelling programme which is aimed at improving sustainability and newly introduced performance standards for tyres.

Michelin X Multi Energy Z tyre has been awarded the industry's first fuel savings label with a 4-star rating by the Bureau of (BEE), the company said in a statement.

The tubeless truck and bus tyre is manufactured and designed by Michelin in India and offers robust fuel savings, longevity with multiple re-treads and safety on Indian terrain, it added.

The 4-star rated tyre promises up to 8 per cent more fuel saving, Michelin noted.

"The introduction and standardisation of tyres performance and fuel efficiency parameters is a historic milestone for the Indian automotive industry, and we want to congratulate Government of India for this initiative," Michelin India Executive Director (Chennai Plant) Ranganathan Bhuvarahamurthy said.

As a champion of high performance and fuel-efficient tyres throughout the company's innovation history, Michelin is delighted to receive the first star labelling for its Made in India tyre, reinforcing leadership in both innovation and manufacturing, he added.

"In India, we are dedicated to offer our customers the finest products which are best tailored to the country's conditions and with the most advanced global Michelin technologies," Bhuvarahamurthy stated.

Michelin India Commercial Director (B2B) Devender Singh said that with the introduction of the star labelling, customers will now be better placed to select tyres that are best suited for their driving usage, at the same time keeping their vehicles fuel efficient and safe.

"More and more certified low rolling resistant tyres on Indian roads will lead to better fuel savings for Indian fleets and will lead to reduction of CO2 emissions in the country," he added.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 177 countries, employs around 1.25 lakh individuals and operates 68 tyre production facilities which together rolled out around 173 million tyres in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)