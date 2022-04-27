TVS Motor Co signs deal with Rapido to strengthen hyperlocal mobility biz

-
ALSO READ
Rapido raises $180 mn at $830 mn valuation in funding round led by Swiggy
TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler exports clock 1 million units in 2021-22
TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan as advisor for electric mobility biz
Competitive pressures, weak two-wheeler demand weigh on TVS Motor
TVS Motor Company, Swiggy join hands for food delivery on electric vehicles
-
Chennai-based two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Rapido, a leading on-demand delivery and mobility platform. As part of the deal, TVS Motor and Rapido will look to collaborate by leveraging synergies of their respective businesses in the fast-moving mobility market in India.
By signing this MOU, TVS Motor and Rapido are bringing together their strength in mobility and seamless technology platform, respectively, to deliver a winning proposition to this demanding user base. This partnership will cover both two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and extend across internal combustion engine and electric vehicle segments.
According to the company, the hyperlocal mobility segments bike-taxi, auto-taxi, and delivery has experienced a significant boom and now represents a potentially $15 billion opportunity.
“Rapido has built a strong user base of Captains and Riders and is the leading bike-taxi platform in India today. We believe we can expand our reach in the mobility and hyper-local segments using high-quality, connected products from the TVS Electric portfolio and financing from our group. We believe that TVS Motor, TVS Credit and Rapido can be long term strategic partners as this ecosystem matures further,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor
This deal is in line with its TVS Motor announcements in the past of expanding the electric product portfolio of TVS Motor which spreads across 5-25kW two- and three-wheelers, launching all of them by mid-2023. TVS Motor aims to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter premium, high-performance sports, and electric three-wheelers while expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric across all major cities in India.
“Rapido has envisaged plugging first and last-mile daily commuting gaps in India, not just in metros, but beyond in tier 2 and 3, as well. We are delighted with this strategic partnership with TVS Motor Company, which is an extension of our vision and will bring us a step closer to our goals,'' said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder at Rapido. He added that the association will help the company strengthen its capabilities and in expanding its electric bikes fleet. “The ultimate objective is to help millions of more Indians commute through an affordable, comfortable, convenient and safe alternative mode of transport,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU