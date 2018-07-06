Microsoft mulls launching its Movies & TV app on iOS and Android: Report

Microsoft may soon extend its Movies & TV app beyond the hub.

The app currently works on PCs, Xbox, and Mobile. However, the company is mulling a launch on iOS and Android, Engadget reported.

Once launched, it will allow you to watch content you purchased from the on the device of your choice.

Microsoft is also expected to join the 'Movies Anywhere' program that adds more flexibility in content consumption. You can watch videos purchased from a different store, all on one platform.