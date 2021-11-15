Krafton removes 2.5 mn accounts in a month to stem cheating on Indian PUBG

-
-
Krafton Inc, the South Korean video gaming giant, said it has removed 2.5 million accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India, the exclusive Indian version of PUBG.
While it permanently banned 2,519,692 accounts, it temporarily banned 706,319 accounts between September and now.
Among the steps it has taken to eradicate cheating and cheaters on BGMI are stronger cheat detection and banning mechanisms, permanent bans, manually verifying and banning any accounts that use or promote illegal programs among high-rankers, and blocking YouTube channels that promote illegal activity on BGMI.
Krafton is working with YouTube on the removing these accounts, it said in a statement.
“If you are using cheat tools, you will get banned eventually, if not immediately,” said Krafton in a statement on its website.
It also cautioned users against sharing their accounts, encouraged them to keep reporting misuse on the platform.
