Miko raises $7.5 million in Series-A funding from Chiratae Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Uniphore raises $51 mn in Series C funding Led by March Capital Partners
Travel community platform Tripoto raises Rs 25 crore from VCs
Scooter sharing startup Bounce's valuation crosses $220 mn with new funding
Procol raises $1 mn seed funding from Blume Ventures, Zerodha's Rainmatter
Health-tech start-up ten3T raises funds from ITI Growth Fund, Pi Ventures
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU