JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Market share loss dents Shree Cement's June quarter performance
Business Standard

Miko raises $7.5 million in Series-A funding from Chiratae Ventures

The company will use the funds for market expansion overseas

BS Reporter 

Representative image
Representative image

Miko, a robotics start-up that focusses on creating emotive products, has raised $7.5 million (around ~53.29 crore) in its Series-A funding round from a clutch of investors including existing investor Chiratae Ventures. Existing investor YourNest also participated in the round. The company will use the funds for market expansion overseas.
.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 00:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU