Minda Industries to invest over Rs 250 crore on business expansion

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu
Craftsman Automation IPO: Opportunities & risks to know before subscribing
In quest for greener vehicles don't scare away the existing auto investors
Tata Motors shareholders approve hiving off PV business into new entity
Explained: How Tamil Nadu leads the global electric vehicle rally
-
Minda Industries, the flagship of UNO Minda Group, on Saturday said it will invest over Rs 250 crore in expanding its four-wheel lighting and alloy wheel business to meet the increased demand as its existing units are operating at near capacity.
As part of this expansion, the automotive components maker will set up a new manufacturing plant at Bhagapura in Gujarat at an investment of Rs 90 crore to cater to increased demand for four-wheeler automotive lighting, Minda Industries Ltd said in a release.
The plant is expected to commence operations by the quarter ending March 2022 and will stabilise in subsequent couple of quarters, it said.
The company currently has manufacturing facilities at Pune, Chennai and Manesar, which are operating at near capacity.
"The automotive lighting industry is witnessing a gradual shift in technology into more LED-based lighting products. With strengthened technical capabilities in next level of lighting technologies, we are well positioned to benefit from these technological shifts and to achieve leadership in the segment," said NK Minda, Chairman and managing Director, UNO Minda.
Similarly, in 4W alloy wheels, customer preferences are moving towards alloy wheels. Though penetration of alloy wheels has increased in the last few years, it is still very low in comparison to developed countries providing ample opportunities for our growth in future, he said.
The new plant will have state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with unidirectional flow of material, robotic automation for unloading, motorised conveyor system which will result in better operational efficiencies, said the release, adding the facility will be in vicinity of key OEM's and therefore will also achieve better logistic management.
The company also plans to tap potential export business in Europe and America in future from this plant, it said.
Minda Industries had augmented its technical capabilities with acquisition of Delvis last year, according to the release.
The company said one of its key subsidiaries, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited will be expanding its 4W alloy wheel capacity by 60,000 wheels/month at its Bawal (Haryana) facility to cater to the increased demand.
The additional capital expenditure for this capacity expansion will be Rs 167 crore and the expanded facilities are expected to commence operations by quarter ending March 2022 and expected to stabilize by June 2022, the company said.
The Board of Minda Industries has approved these expansion plans, said the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU