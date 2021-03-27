Mahindra Electric Mobility to consolidate with parent M&M

-
ALSO READ
M&M says 'no widespread layoffs', only 48 employees left in last 12 months
Mahindra & Mahindra rolls out BS-VI trims of Alfa three-wheeler
Tractor sales rise by around 30% in February 2021 to 84,690 units
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales dip 25% to 39,149 units in January
M&M raises Rs 1.11 crore by auctioning new Thar for Covid-19 relief work
-
The board of directors at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has given in-principle approval for consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company.
Mahindra Electricity Mobility is a step-down subsidiary of M & M. The consolidation will categorise EV operations in two focused verticals -- last mile mobility (LMM) and electric vehicle tech centre.
"Simplifying the structure will drive improvements through innovation, execution excellence, efficiencies and economies of scale," M & M said in a statement. "Additionally, it will unlock shareholder value."
The initiative will provide LMM vertical with complete ownership of the value chain for last-mile mobility solutions to drive growth and execution.
It will also provide EV tech centre with the depth of resources and energy with M & M's larger ecosystem of product development capability in Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) at Chennai, North America and Europe while exploring partnership and alliances.
Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said electric vehicles will be the future of the automotive business.
"To be future-ready, we believe that EVs should be part of the core and mainstream business. This intent to consolidate is a part of our EV strategy which aims to electrify various segments that will popularise e-mobility," he said.
"We will continue to draw upon our deep understanding of customer needs to bring in exciting new products in the EV space."
Besides, M & M's board has authorised its loan and investment committee to decide on the mode of consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility into the M & M including finalising the scheme, valuation and swap ratio.
At present, there are more than 32,000 Mahindra EVs on Indian roads which have covered more than 270 million km.
M & M said it is focused on the entire EV ecosystem including last-mile connectivity, fleet mobility, personal mobility and research & development, which is expected to fuel growth through technology and innovation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU