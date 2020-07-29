Mindspace REIT IPO sees 13 times more demand than shares on offer

Mindspace Business Parks saw 13 times more demand than the shares on offer. The 67.7-million unit offering has garnered bids for 878 million units, generating demand worth more than Rs 24,000 crore. The price band for the offering is Rs 274 to Rs 275 per unit.



The comprised a fresh fund raise of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore.

Mindspace has already allotted units worth Rs 2,644 crore to anchor Mindspace REIT is the second REIT to hit the domestic market after Embassy Office Parks REIT. Experts said were drawn by the attractive yield on offer.

“ can earn a return of 11-12 per cent, of which 7-8 per cent accrues from rental yield is as stable as debt. Combining the stability of debt and upside of equity, REITs are a must have in any investor portfolio,” said Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund.

“The oversubscription of the Mindspace REIT demonstrates that there is a demand for a product like REITs to be a part of investor portfolios and commercial real estate continues to have the strong backing of both HNIs and institutions,” he added