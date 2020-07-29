Mindspace REIT IPO sees 13 times more demand than shares on offer

-
ALSO READ
Mindspace REIT plans to raise $599 million through IPO to pay debt
Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 1,125 crore ahead of IPO
Mindspace REIT: Stable dividend yields make it a good long-term bet
Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO fully subscribed a day before close
Mindspace Business REIT sets price band at Rs 274-275 for its IPO
-
Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO saw 13 times more demand than the shares on offer. The 67.7-million unit offering has garnered bids for 878 million units, generating demand worth more than Rs 24,000 crore. The price band for the REIT offering is Rs 274 to Rs 275 per unit.
The IPO comprised a fresh fund raise of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore.
Mindspace REIT has already allotted units worth Rs 2,644 crore to anchor investors. Mindspace REIT is the second REIT to hit the domestic market after Embassy Office Parks REIT. Experts said investors were drawn by the attractive yield on offer.
“Investors can earn a return of 11-12 per cent, of which 7-8 per cent accrues from rental yield is as stable as debt. Combining the stability of debt and upside of equity, REITs are a must have in any investor portfolio,” said Sharad Mittal, CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Fund.
“The oversubscription of the Mindspace REIT IPO demonstrates that there is a demand for a product like REITs to be a part of investor portfolios and commercial real estate continues to have the strong backing of both HNIs and institutions,” he added
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU