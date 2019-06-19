Mindtree founders may have to vacate board seats for L&T nominees

With L&T seeking induction of its nominees on Mindtree board, the founders of the IT services firm are likely to be in a spot as at least one of them might have to vacate the board seat. Sources in the know said given the mandatory one-third representation of independent directors, the IT firm would have to expand the size of the board to reflect fair representation of its new shareholder L&T or it would have to let go of some of its founding members to accommodate L&T nominees.

At present, Mindtree has eight board members of which four are independent directors. The remaining members, both ...