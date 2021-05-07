Mitsui aims to accelerate business in healthcare and nutrition segments

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd aims to accelerate its business expansion in healthcare and nutrition, using Malaysian hospital group IHH Healthcare Bhd and other assets, its chief executive officer (CEO) said on Friday.
Speaking at an analyst meeting following its earnings announcement last week, Mitsui CEO Kenichi Hori said: "What we are targeting in healthcare and nutrition areas in a long term is quite large."
However, he did not discuss a Bloomberg report on Thursday that Mitsui is exploring a deal to take IHH Healthcare private.
Mitsui is the biggest shareholder in IHH Healthcare, owning 32.9% stake.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
