MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal to increase D2C sales for gold

MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited Good Delivery gold and silver refinery, announced the launch of its e-commerce platform: shop.mmtcpamp.com. MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking.

“As India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, we have launched our e-commerce website to meet the growing demand for pure gold from across India,” said Anika Agarwal, president – consumer business, MMTC-PAMP. “A major driver behind this launch is customers’ rising trust and increased inclination towards virtual shopping. The e-commerce platform will make our unique, 24K 999.9 purest gold and silver products easily accessible to customers throughout India.”

Through Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi offer the customer is entitled to a silver coin of the same weight as the gold purchased from MMTC-PAMP – applicable on purchase of gold coins and bars of 5 grams and above weight. The range of gold and silver products are available on the MMTC-PAMP website and retail stores across 12 cities. These include New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Other cities include Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana, and two special pop-up shops set up in New Delhi and Chandigarh this festive season. The company said it is offering standard gold and silver coins, bars and collectables to customised gifting options for all occasions such as Diwali, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.

The firm said each gold coin created by MMTC-PAMP undergoes a rigorous purification process to ensure 24K, 999.9-plus purity of the metal. To guarantee the products’ authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP item carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer-certified card. Every gold and silver product from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, guaranteeing that every coin/bar weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their purchase.