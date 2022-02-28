Mobile Premier League forays in Europe with acquisition of GameDuell

-
ALSO READ
Mobile Premier League (MPL) makes inroads into Europe, partners GameDuell
IAF chopper crash: Lance Naik Sai Teja laid to rest in Andhra Pradesh
Gaming start-up Mobile Premier League valued at $2.3 bn, joins unicorn club
MPL signs MoU with Telangana to set up game development centre
Mobile Premier valued at $2.3 bn, becomes India's second gaming unicorn
-
E-sports company Mobile Premier League on Monday announced its foray into Europe with the acquisition of Germany-based digital gaming company GameDuell for an undisclosed amount.
With this acquisition, Mobile Premier League (MPL) now has a presence across three continents - Europe, Asia and North America.
"GameDuell is becoming part of the MPL Group and the deal will result in GameDuell being a fully owned subsidiary of MPL," MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said in a statement.
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, GameDuell offers community card and board games, a cross-platform gaming community with more than 40 casual online skill games delivered in seven languages.
"We are excited to expand our operations to Europe after having successfully ventured into Indonesia and the US. We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to take this new journey forward and help us continue to offer exemplary gaming experience for both India and the world," Srinivas said.
MPL has over 70 games across categories, such as fantasy, quizzing, esports and casual games on its Android and iOS apps with over 90 million users across India, Indonesia and the US.
"Given GameDuell's expertise and experience in the segment coupled with MPL's global distribution and ambitious vision, we look forward to further building our vision of bringing people together to have a good time with games on a global scale," Gameduell CEO Kai Bolik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU