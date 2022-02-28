In bid to take over Eveready Ind, Dabur promoters make open offer

In a bid to take over control of dry cell battery major Industries, the Burman family, the promoters of Dabur, on Monday informed bourses that it made an open offer for an additional 26 per cent of the company which is now controlled by city-based B M Khaitan group.

The mandatory open offer under the takeover regulations was made as the Burmans acquired an additional 5.26 per cent share of taking its total shareholding to 25.11 per cent.

The Khaitans currently own 4.84 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)