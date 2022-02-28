In bid to take over Eveready Ind, Dabur promoters make open offer

-
ALSO READ
SPAC mergers are here to stay, says Gaurav Burman, scion of Dabur family
Eveready Industries net profit down 51% to Rs 24 crore in Dec quarter
FMCG major Dabur India's healthy run comes riding on growth triggers
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
Eveready Q2 net drops 46% to Rs 31 cr on dip in high-margin battery sales
-
In a bid to take over control of dry cell battery major Eveready Industries, the Burman family, the promoters of Dabur, on Monday informed bourses that it made an open offer for an additional 26 per cent of the company which is now controlled by city-based B M Khaitan group.
The mandatory open offer under the takeover regulations was made as the Burmans acquired an additional 5.26 per cent share of Eveready taking its total shareholding to 25.11 per cent.
The Khaitans currently own 4.84 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU