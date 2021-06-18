Mohalla Tech announces first ESOP buy-back programme worth $19.1 mn

-
ALSO READ
Sharechat-owned video app Moj partners with Snap Inc for Snapchat lenses
Mohalla Tech, parent company of ShareChat & Moj, raises $502 million
ShareChat builds regional language live audio product, enables monetisation
PhonePe distributes ESOPs worth Rs 1,500 crore among all employees
Indian video app Moj announces partnership to promote travel to UAE
-
Mohalla Tech, the parent company of Indic language social media platform ShareChat, and short video platform Moj, has announced its first ESOP buyback programme worth $19.1 million (approximately Rs 140 crores).
Nearly 200 existing and former employees with vested options are eligible to participate in this process, the firm said.
“Today, ShareChat and Moj are the category leaders in the social media and short video space transforming the lives of millions of users. This exponential growth and success story wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless commitment of our people. With their immense passion and energy, we have seen the biggest growth trajectory in our history in the last few months. This ESOP buyback is our way of giving back to our employees by helping them in their wealth creation journey,” said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder, ShareChat.
ShareChat has also revised the existing vesting schedule.
The new vesting policy will allow all the qualified employees to vest 25 per cent of ESOPs in the first year, followed by 8.25 per cent every quarter.
In case any employee leaves the organisation, the person gets to keep all the vested options and continues to enjoy the related benefits. Further, the company has revised its ESOP exercise price from Rs 1551 to Re 1, bringing more benefits to the employees.
Mohalla Tech recently raised over $500 million, taking its valuation to $2.1 billion. With Moj completing its first anniversary, the platform has already achieved market leadership in the Indian short video space with the highest active user base.
Mohalla Tech will be the sole buyer in this buyback process. All eligible employees can sell upto 100 per cent of their vested ESOPs at its present stock valuation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU