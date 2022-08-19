Monthly active users for Facebook drop by 25% in South Korea, says analysis

has seen an over 25 per cent decline in the number of monthly active users (MAU) in across the past two years, an industry analysis report showed on Friday.

The South Korean MAU tally for (operated by Meta) reached 11.09 million as of last month, compared with 14.87 million in May 2020, when the company started compiling related data, according to Mobile Index, the data analysis unit of local data tracker IGAworks.

The tally was based on data from the mobile app stores of Google and Apple.

The July figure also represents a 17 per cent on-year decline from 13.34 million, reports Yonhap agency.

The downward trend is attributable to the consistent decline in young users in .

According to the Korea Information Society Development Institute, the usage rate of Facebook among those aged between 25 and 38 was recorded at 27 percent in 2021, down significantly from 48.6 percent in 2017.

"Many teens and 20-something users have moved to Instagram, and complaints over online ads on Facebook also appear to have grown," an industry source said.

Last week, a new survey of American teenagers (ages 13 to 17) by the Pew Research Center revealed a worrying trend for Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook as the share of teens who use the platform has plummeted from 71 per cent in 2014-15 to 32 per cent as of now.

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has rocketed in popularity and is now a top platform for teens among Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Some 67 per cent of teens say they ever use TikTok, with 16 per cent of all teens saying they use it almost constantly.

