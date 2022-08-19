IRCTC moves to monetise passenger data; floats tender to hire consultant

IRCTC in its tender specified that the consultant for this monetisation drive would need to iron out the implementation issues on account of potential privacy concerns with respect to consumer data

In a first of its kind move, the Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways, is looking to monetise its bank of passenger data while conducting business with private and government .

