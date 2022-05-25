Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers

-
With an aim to create next-gen experiences, tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is sharing new updates to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store for developers.
The new updates include app-building tools to enable developers to take their existing code and make it incredibly compelling on Windows, new ways to reach and engage customers through the Microsoft Store, etc.
"Our goal with the open platform of Windows is to make it easy for you to build and run your apps on Windows, whether they are .NET, web, Android, C++, Linux, or any number of cross-platform frameworks," Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices, said in a blogpost.
"This makes it easy to use Windows for all your developer workflows and distribution models and reach more users to build your business your way," Panay added.
Widgets in Windows 11 provide a fresh, glanceable, and useful view of app content for users.
Beginning later this year users will be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform.
The developers can also leverage the capabilities of touch, pen, voice, and AI, to create features that increase engagement and differentiate your apps with more natural interactions for their customers.
The company has also removed the waitlist programme for Win32 applications in the Microsoft Store, opening it up to all app developers.
Based on feedback from the developer community, the company said it is soon piloting new developer tools to help reach the right customers at the right time.
Using Microsoft Advertising, developers will be able to create, run and view ad campaigns in the Store, improving discoverability and conversion for apps.
Along with that, the Amazon Appstore preview on Windows 11 is currently available in the US, and it will be expanding to five additional countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK, by the end of this year.
"We are building toward our vision for a world of intelligent hybrid compute, bringing together local compute on the CPU, GPU, and NPU and cloud compute with Azure," Panay said.
