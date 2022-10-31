JUST IN
Instagram suffers global outage, second in one week; users report issues
Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources rating to 'B3' implying high credit risk
Bain Capital likely to sell stake in Axis Bank through a block deal
Tata Steel to take a call on UK business after government's response: CEO
Hiring of permanent workers fell 61% in start-ups: RazorpayX Payroll report
Strong retail interest sees DCX Systems IPO subscribed 2.19 times on day-1
BHIVE Workspace completes 1 mn sq ft of shared office space in Bengaluru
Amazon to delist top seller Appario from India marketplace in 12 months
RBI imposes fines on Vakrangee, LIC Housing Finance for violating norms
Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to set up Rs 500-cr housing platform
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bain Capital likely to sell stake in Axis Bank through a block deal
Instagram suffers global outage, second in one week; users report issues
Business Standard

Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources rating to 'B3' implying high credit risk

Persistently weak liquidity, high refinancing needs triggers rating action

Topics
Moody's | Moody's Rating | Vedanta Resources

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Vedanta
Moody's estimates that holdco VRL would have reduced its gross debt by almost $1 billion during the first half (H1) of fiscal 2023

Global rating agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL) from “B2” to “B3”, reflecting high credit risk.

VRL's persistently weak liquidity and high refinancing needs with large, looming debt maturities are a pertinent credit risk, especially amid rising inflation and higher interest rates, Moody’s said.

Kaustubh Chaubal, Senior Vice President, Moody’s, said the rating action reflects rising refinancing pressure as VRL was yet to obtain funding for its large maturities due in April 2023 and Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc's due in May 2023.

It (arranging finances) was taking longer than Moody's earlier expectations of completion by October 2022. The proximity of the large maturities' due dates without a refinancing completed well in advance indicates VRL's aggressive liability management, he added.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

The quantum of bond maturities were pegged at $ 900 million in the first quarter (Q1) of the year ending March 31, 2024. Also, holding company (holdco) VRL has $830 million loan repayments between October 2022 and March 2023. While cash dividends can somewhat ease the holdco's woes, large dividend payments will erode its operating subsidiaries' liquidity.

Moody's said it continues to view the company's unsustainable capital structure, weak liquidity and poor liability management as signs of an aggressive risk appetite. This has implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management, a key component of the rating agency's corporate governance risk assessment framework.

Moody's estimates that holdco VRL would have reduced its gross debt by almost $1 billion during the first half (H1) of fiscal 2023. Still, holdco VRL has substantial cash needs over the 18-month period from October 2022 through March 2024. These include external debt maturities of around $3.8 billion, $ 450 million of an intercompany loan; and an annual interest bill of around $600 million.

VRL is purely a holding company without any operations. it will stay reliant on dividends from operating subsidiaries and on Indian and multinational banks for funding, as cross-border capital markets are expected to remain very challenging.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moody's

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 22:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.