Moody's maintains negative outlook on Adani Transmission

-
ALSO READ
Economic activity rebounds globally even as Covid-19 cases rise: Moody's
Sarguja Rail acquisition not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's
China moves to tighten scrutiny over credit rating industry
Adani Transmission PAT up 82% at Rs 1,290 cr in FY21 despite dip in revenue
India only market in A-Pac with negative power sector outlook: Moody's
-
Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed an investment grade rating of Baa3 with negative outlook on senior secured bonds of Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL).
According to Moody's global rating scale, obligations rated Baa are subject to moderate credit risk. They are considered medium-grade and as such may possess speculative characteristics.
Thus, Baa3 is an investment grade rating and a negative outlook indicates downward pressure on the issuer.
"Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 senior secured bond ratings of ATL. The outlook remains negative," a Moody's statement said.
According to the statement, the servicing of ATL's bonds is supported by an obligor group that includes ATL and two of its fully owned subsidiaries --Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Company and Adani Transmission (India) Ltd -- which operate four transmission lines of more than 5,000 circuit kilometers.
The negative outlook on the senior secured bond ratings reflects the likely weakening in ATL's financial metrics as a result of the incremental debt it would require to complete its substantial capital expenditure programme over the next four to five years.
In another statement, Moody's said it has affirmed the Baa3 senior secured bond rating of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML).
The outlook remains negative, it added.
AEML owns and operates an integrated utility business in Mumbai, which is regulated by Maharashtra Economic Regulatory Commission (MERC), the state regulator for the power industry in Maharashtra.
The servicing of the rated USD bond is supported by an obligor group that includes AEML and Power Distribution Service Ltd (PDSL), a majority owned subsidiary of ATL, set up primarily to provide asset management services to AEML.
"The negative outlook continues to reflect the potential for downgrade if India's sovereign rating (Government of India, Baa3 negative) is downgraded, given AEML's domestic focused business," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU