MRF pre-tax profit down 93% to Rs 28 cr in Q1 on Covid hit

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: MRF profit before tax skids 28% to Rs 292 crore in Q4
War on Covid-19: MRF to shut plants, sales offices under 21-day lockdown
Prestige Estates' PBT declines 74% in Q1 as Covid-19 dents business
Ramco Cement PBT drops 43% to Rs 157.5 cr in Q1, firm cites Covid impact
United Spirits Q1 hit by Covid-19, analysts sceptical about early recovery
-
Tyre major MRF has reported a profit before tax of Rs 27.90 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against Rs 411.5 crore, a drop of nearly 93 per cent. Revenue dropped by nearly 45 per cent to Rs 2,403.57 crore during the first quarter ended June 30.
The company said the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected the business environment and the economy. In order to reduce the impact of the pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Government on March 24 following which, the group's plants, offices and godowns were closed.
Post lifting of lockdown in a phased manner, the group's operations have resumed, though not to the pre-lockdown level.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU