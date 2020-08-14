MRF pre-tax profit down 93% to Rs 28 cr in Q1 on Covid hit

Tyre major has reported a profit before tax of Rs 27.90 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against Rs 411.5 crore, a drop of nearly 93 per cent. Revenue dropped by nearly 45 per cent to Rs 2,403.57 crore during the first quarter ended June 30.

The company said the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected the business environment and the economy. In order to reduce the impact of the pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Government on March 24 following which, the group's plants, offices and godowns were closed.

Post lifting of lockdown in a phased manner, the group's operations have resumed, though not to the pre-lockdown level.