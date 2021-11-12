MTNL loss widens to Rs 654.56 crore in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
State-owned BSNL, MTNL narrow losses, reduce liabilities in 2020-21
Asset monetisation drive of beleaguered BSNL, MTNL hits roadblock again
Govt extends additional charge of PK Purwar as MTNL CMD till Oct 2022
Gold prices plunge Rs 244 to Rs 46,747; silver tumbles Rs 654
ABB India net profit rises 40% to Rs 120 crore in September qtr
-
State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 654.56 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to decline in revenue from operations and increase in finance cost.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 582.25 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue from operations fell about 7 per cent to Rs 425.04 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 458.28 crore in the same period a year ago.
In the latest September quarter, MTNL's finance cost increased to Rs 533.01 crore from Rs 509.8 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from basic landline and other wireline services dropped to Rs 250.77 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 297.26 crore in the same period a year ago.
MTNL incurred a loss of Rs 18.64 crore in the wireline services business even after excluding interest income, finance cost and tax.
Revenue from the cellular business increased 22 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 55.3 crore. However, loss in the segment before interest income, finance cost and tax widened to around Rs 115 crore in the 2021 September quarter from Rs 111.36 crore in the year-ago period.
After the government's revival package for the company, employee cost has come down to the range of 25-30 per cent of the revenues from 80-85 per cent earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU