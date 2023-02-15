MTNL's consolidated loss widens to Rs 775.5 crore in December quarter

-
State-owned MTNL on Wednesday posted a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 775.5 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 659.28 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL dropped by 25 per cent to Rs 227.41 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 303.56 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
The finance cost of the company increased by 7 per cent to Rs 592.24 crore in the October-December 2022 quarter as against Rs 552.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 22:03 IST
