JUST IN
GMR Airports Infrastructure posts Rs 105 crore profit in December quarter
Viatris deal-related expenses drag Biocon's Q3 net into Rs 42 cr loss
ONGC Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 11,045 crore on high gas prices
Bata's consolidated net profit rises 15% to Rs 83 crore in December quarter
Torrent Power's net profit grows 88% to Rs 694.54 crore in December quarter
Bharat Forge's net profit falls 81% to Rs 78.72 crore in December quarter
NMDC's Q3 consolidated net profit more than halves to Rs 904 crore
ONGC Dec quarter consolidated profit jumps 26% on higher oil, gas prices
Coca-Cola says Q4 demand strong despite higher prices, revenue up by 7%
Grasim Q3 PAT up 44% to Rs 2,516 cr on strong show by Ultretech, AB Capital
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
GMR Airports Infrastructure posts Rs 105 crore profit in December quarter
icon-arrow-left
Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 153 crore
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss widens 10.5% to Rs 7,990 crore

The company lost 5.8 million subscribers sequentially and its user base stood at 228.6 million at the end of the second quarter

Topics
Vodafone | Vodafone Idea | Q3 results

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) net loss widened 10.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7,990 crore in Q3 of FY23 due to rise in operating expenses and finance costs. In the same period last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 7,230 crore.

On a sequential basis, the net loss widened by 5.2 per cent. In the second quarter of FY23, Vi had posted a net loss of Rs 7,595 crore.

Gross revenue in the third quarter of FY23 increased by 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 10,620 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 9.5 per cent to Rs 4,180 crore.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs 135 up 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 131 in Q2 of FY23

The company lost 5.8 million subscribers sequentially and its user base stood at 228.6 million at the end of the second quarter.

However, the 4G customer count grew by one million sequentially to 121.6 million.    

Vi has been struggling operationally and financially, and previous rating downgrades have resulted in an increase in finance costs.

In a statement, Vi’s chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said the company is engaged with lenders for further debt raising and other parties for equity and equity linked fund raising to make required investments for network expansion and 5G rollout.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 21:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.