Tata Power Solar gets letter of award from NTPC for Rs 686-cr project

Tata Power Solar has got a letter of award for an order worth Rs 686 crore from state-owned power giant NTPC, according to a statement.
Tata Power Solar, India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of award (LoA) to build 210 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar PV projects for NTPC, the statement said.
The total order value of the projects is about Rs 686 crore, it added.
The commissioning deadline has been set as November 2022.
With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at about 2.8 gigawatts (GW) with an approximate value of Rs 13,000 crore, thereby cementing its position as India's leading solar EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) player.
The scope of work includes land, transmission, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the solar projects. The NTPC project site is located in Gujarat.
Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, "We are pleased to announce the new win of this large solar EPC contract from NTPC. Tata Power Solar is the leader in producing solar energy across the country and this further validates Tata Power Solar's excellent execution skills in solar projects."
Over the years, Tata Power Solar has been India's leading solar rooftop EPC player with compelling economics, especially for the commercial and industrial segment. Favourable government policies, and increased environmental awareness have been the key growth drivers.
Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing large projects such as the 250 MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56 MW Greenko, 30 MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha and 105 MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam.
Tata Power Solar has a portfolio of more than 5.4 GW of ground-mount utility-scale, over 515 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects and installation of over 36,000 pumps across the country till date.
