JUST IN
Adani Transmission incorporates arm to undertake smart meter business
Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector
Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million: Report
Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones and accessories within minutes
Competition Commission starts recovery proceedings against Google: Report
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries
Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market
CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot extended till Dec 29
Agrichemical exporters expected to clock better growth than domestic peers
Amid global recession fears, IT firms may go slow on hiring in 2023: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Small towns witness highest increase in room bookings in 2022: OYO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mumbai court acquits TVF founder Arunabh Kumar in sexual harassment case

A magistrate court here has acquitted The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar in a sexual harassment case of 2017, ruling that there was an unexplained and unreasonable delay

Topics
TVF sexual harassment | court

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

TVF

A magistrate court here has acquitted The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar in a sexual harassment case of 2017, ruling that there was an unexplained and unreasonable delay in filing the First Information Report.

It can be said the complaint was filed out of grudge or business rivalry, the court noted.

Based on the complaint of a former employee, the Andheri police had in 2017 registered a case against Kumar under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 A (causing sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Kumar, an IIT graduate, founded TVF in 2011.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) A I Shaikh acquitted Kumar in September this year. A detailed order was available recently.

As per the prosecution, the alleged incident took place in 2014. The complaint was filed three years after the incident as the complainant came across other women making similar allegations on social media.

The magistrate in his order held that there is no concrete evidence produced by the prosecution.

There is material discrepancy and contradiction. There is even unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing the FIR, which raised clouds on the case of the prosecution, the court said.

It can even be said the complaint is filed out of grudge or rivalry on reason of business between the accused and the informant, the court further said.

All witnesses are interest witnesses. They are involved in the same industry where the accused is also doing the business. Therefore, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the magistrate said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TVF sexual harassment

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.