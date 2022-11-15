Muscle & Strength to add 20 more stores in north India by next year

Muscle & Strength India, a supplements retail company has expanded in northern India with four new stores and plans to add 20 more within the next one year to bolster its on-ground presence.

The firm has 15 stores across New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, which collectively account for more than 50 per cent share of the company's business in the country.

Muscle & Strength's revenue grew by more than 25 per cent during the past one year. The firm has been expanding its retail footprint aggressively and has ventured into Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Tamil Nadu to increase presence in the nutritional supplement space.

It currently has 25 stores across multiple cities, selling over 1,000 supplements and products from more than 42 brands.

“North India is a key market for the brand and we are delighted to expand our operations further in the region. We will also continue to expand our footprint in newer cities in the north, going ahead, and are confident that the region will certainly provide more to our revenue basket in the near future,” said Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

Apart from metros, the company is also witnessing demand in the tier-2 & 3 cities where the availability of the latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge, he said.

Muscle & Strength also plans to boost its presence in Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar among other markets abroad. The company is in advanced talks for business expansion in the US.