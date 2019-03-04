My best campaign is 'Zee5 Rangbaaz': Laqshya Media Group's Atul Shrivastava

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? While all campaigns that we do are equally challenging and memorable, my best pick is the massive out-of-home (OOH) campaign that we executed recently for Zee5 Rangbaaz. The project is special because the client trusted us completely with the strategy driving the promotion of their second original series for their app-based viewers.

Zee5 gave us a free hand in the planning and execution of the campaign. What was the brief from client? It was the client’s second original series offering (after Karenjeet Kaur) and they ...