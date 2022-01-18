MyCaptain raises $3 mn in Pre Series-A funding led by Ankur Capital

Bengaluru-based edtech based start-up MyCaptain has raised $3 million in a Pre Series-A funding round led by Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Firstport ventures, IIM Calcutta Angels Network, Singapore Angel Investors and others.

MyCaptain, an online mentoring platform co-founded by Mohammed Zeeshan, Sameer Ramesh and Ruhan Naqash has become a platform where students can learn directly from young professionals, discover new career options and build practical skills through over 30+ Beginner to Advanced Live Cohort based courses.

These courses range from content writing, social media management, fashion design to entrepreneurship and even advertising. MyCaptain said that it has been able to train, mentor and facilitate monetisable outcomes for more than 150,000 paying learners so far, with students from metro cities like Bangalore and small towns like Guntur alike.

Mohammad Zeeshan, CEO and co-founder of MyCaptain, said, “We will use the funds raised to further scale our course offerings, acquire more users, increase our revenue 4X and expand our team."

Rema Subramanian, co-founder and managing partner of Ankur Capital, said, “There is a global trend to reimagine how employment will be structured, particularly in the context of new-age careers. About 1.1 billion on-demand gig-workers exist globally and India already is one of the largest in terms of scale and growth of internet freelancers globally."

"We believe a platform that actively engages with users over a period to skill and educates them in new age requirements has a tremendous opportunity to scale and ensure significant income. The MyCaptain team’s understanding of the user pain points and focus on delivering value to the users sets them apart”, he added.