Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand

The ramp-up includes the addition of over 6,300 personnel to fulfil demand across first- and mid-mile delivery and 3,000 personnel to cater to last-mile delivery

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is gearing up for the upcoming festive season when hosts its annual Big Fashion Festival. The company said it has created over 16,000 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners, in order to cater to the expected surge in demand during this period. Teams that have been strengthened as part of the process include warehouses, logistics and contact centres across the country. This will enable Myntra to cater to the increase in demand across the nation during the upcoming festive season, where 1.5 million styles, will be made available to shoppers.

“Our preparations are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers to shop on Myntra for their festive needs,” said Nupur Nagpal, chief human resources officer (CHRO), Myntra. “Along with the 45 per cent increase in seasonal job creation, the ramp-up for catering to the expected surge in demand is also providing employment opportunities to women as well as the differently-abled.

The ramp-up includes the addition of over 6,300 personnel to fulfil demand across first- and mid-mile delivery and 3,000 personnel to cater to last-mile delivery. Of this total number, 2,500 are women and 300 are differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Additional 6,000 heads have been added to ensure the smooth running of the operation, while 1,000 executives are being added as part of Myntra’s customer support service, to boost its ability to manage high volumes of order-related queries.

The scale-up of the last mile will enable Myntra to further undertake efficient and on-time deliveries. The supply chain partner network, consisting of over 21,000 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation), the neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role by fulfilling 80 per cent of the festive orders across the country.

Each edition of Myntra’s festive season, and particularly its Big Fashion Festival, creates seasonal job opportunities for delivery personnel across the country, while augmenting income for Kirana partners also. More women and differently-abled working as ground staff are also in line. To further increase earning opportunities for on-ground staff and recognise high performances, Myntra will incentivise its frontline force with multiple perks and recognitions such as attendance and festive bonuses and spot awards over and above regular salaries.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 15:29 IST

