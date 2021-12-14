Natco board approves proposal to acquire US-based pharma company

-
Natco Pharma on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire US-based Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC for a cash consideration of USD 18 million.
The company's board has approved to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals through one of its subsidiary units, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.
Natco, through its affiliates, is proposing to enter into an agreement to acquire Dash Pharmaceuticals subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and compliance with statutory requirements, it added.
Dash is a front-end pharmaceutical sales, marketing and distribution entity based in New Jersey, USA, which is expected to have around net sales of USD 15 million for the year ending December 2021.
This acquisition will provide the company with a front-end to engage with its customers directly in the US, which is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, Natco Pharma noted.
