Navankur Infranergy starts mobile fuel station for doorstep diesel delivery

Nagpur-based startup Navankur Infranergy on Monday said it launched a mobile fuel station which will deliver diesel to customers' doorstep across the city.
Launched by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, 'Booster Diesel' will meet the demand for diesel by various end-users at their doorstep, according to a release.
The moving fuel station is a fully-built Mahindra Furio 11 -- a powerful and fuel-efficient container truck with a double dispensing alpha mobile fuel pump -- acquired from Pune-based Repos Energy, the company said.
"Our aim is to provide exceptional service to the consumers of diesel so that it benefits them and their businesses. We intend to start a doorstep diesel delivery service from Nagpur and then spread it across Vidharbha in the next stage and then across the entire Maharashtra state eventually," said Nachiketa S Pande, director, Booster Diesel.
The new-age concept of delivering diesel in bulk at customers' doorstep is fast picking up in the country, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Usually bulk consumers of diesel have to procure the fuel from retail outlets in barrels and it causes a lot of spillages and dead mileage, the company said, adding that now the issue can be addressed through doorstep diesel delivery.
Dead mileage refers to the quantity of fuel wasted when a commercial vehicle runs extra miles to reach a fuel station for refilling.
According to the company, the country consumes about 27 crore litres of diesel everyday, and 5-10 per cent of it is accounted for dead mileage.
