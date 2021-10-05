NCLT asks Zee to file reply on Invesco's plea for EGM by Oct 7

-
ALSO READ
Newsmaker: Punit Goenka - Unflappable CEO who insists he's no 'visionary'
Invesco seeks EGM to remove Punit Goenka from Zee Entertainment board
Prolonged battle ahead as ZEE Entertainment takes Invesco to court
Zee Entertainment AGM skips discussions on Invesco board removal plans
Zee Entertainment institutional investors want clarity from Invesco
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to submit reply on a petition filed by Invesco and OFI Global China by Thursday.
The tribunal said the matter of the dispute is simple - whether the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition is valid or not and it cannot give Zee Entertainment Enterprises 'weeks and weeks' of time for filing its reply to the same.
"Orders cannot be passed with an opportunity of filing a counter... and we are of the view that minimum opportunity time should be given," the tribunal, comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Narendra Kumar Bhola, said in an oral order.
The tribunal has adjourned the proceedings for hearing on October 7.
US-based Invesco, on September 30, had moved a petition seeking convening of the EGM, removing the company's Chief Executive and Managing Director Punit Goenka as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors.
Invesco Developing Markets Fund (formerly Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund) along with OFI Global China Fund LLC hold a 17.88 per cent stake in ZEEL.
The NCLT had directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to hold a board meeting to consider Invesco's request for convening an EGM.
However, on October 1, ZEEL told the exchanges that its board found the demand for a meeting, seeking a recast of the board, including the removal of Goenka, to be "illegal and invalid".
On October 2, ZEEL said it has moved the Bombay High Court against the requisition of minority shareholders, Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, to convene an EGM to discuss various issues, including the removal of Goenka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU