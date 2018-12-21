NDTV signs over Rs 3 bn deal with content recommendations engine Taboola

Media firm group's digital arm Convergence Friday said it has signed a five-year deal worth over Rs 3 billion with content recommendations engine

"The five-year deal ties Convergence exclusively to and involves a minimum guarantee of more than Rs 300 crore for NDTV Convergence, making it one of the largest deals, not just for digital content, but for the media space in its entirety," NDTV said in a BSE filing.

In September 2015, NDTV Convergence had first signed around Rs 1 billion deal with for three years.

NDTV said this is the largest deal that Taboola has ever signed in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

"Taboola uses its presence on sites like NDTV to recommend content from across the internet to the audience and to offer highly-personalised native advertising," the company added.

NDTV Convergence owns and operates the flagship portal, www.ndtv.com and all other digital properties of the group.