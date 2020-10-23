Nestle India Q3 net profit dips marginally to Rs 587 cr; sales rise 10%

-
ALSO READ
Nestle India slips 5% after Q1 profit margin contracts YoY
Nestle India Q1 profit rises 11% to Rs 486.60 cr; net sales up 1.96%
Nestle India slips 3% post June quarter nos; here's what brokerages say
Nestle India to announce Q3 numbers today; here's what to expect
Mid-single digit growth in India market in July-Sept quarter: Nestle
-
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Friday saw its net profit dipping marginally by 1.37 per cent to Rs 587.09 crore in the third quarter ended September 2020.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 595.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Nestle India said in a BSE filing.
Its net sales were up 10.19 per cent at Rs 3,525.41 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,199.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, the company said.
Nestle India's domestic sales in July-September moved up 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,350.10 crore as against Rs 3,039.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Exports rose 9.41 per cent to Rs 175.31 crore as against Rs 160.22 crore.
Its total expenses were up 8.44 per cent at Rs 2,789.67 crore as against Rs 2,572.52 crore.
Shares of Nestle India on Friday settled at Rs 15,863.00 on the BSE, down 0.30 per cent from the previous close
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU