Flipkart biz was limited by govt rules to selling essentials: Walmart CEO
Business Standard

Nestle India's business loss could be more than 30%, says MD Narayanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for swadeshi was misinterpreted by some. We are here for 108 years. We have 7,200 Indian employees. We work with over 100,000 Indian farmers, says Nestle India CMD

Topics
Nestle India | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The country’s largest food company Nestlé has weathered many storms – from the Spanish Flu of 1920 to the Maggi noodle debacle in 2015. SURESH NARAYANAN, chairman and managing director of the FMCG major, believes the current storm is another opportunity to align with the changing needs of consumers.

In a media webinar, he shares his views on a wide range of topics. Edited excerpts: Q: What is the impact of the countrywide lockdown on Nestlé ’s business so far? It’s difficult to assign a number as we have not been able to establish contact ...

First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 20:53 IST

