Nestle to invest Rs 5,000 cr in India by 2025: CEO Mark Schneider

Global food & beverage conglomerate SA plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in in the next three-and-a-half years by 2025, its CEO Mark Schneider said.

The move will help the firm accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth.

The would be on capex (capital expenditure), setting up new plants, acquisitions and expansion of the product portfolio of the company. Nestle, which currently operates nine plants across and is also looking at new locations to set up manufacturing capacity.

The investment, which would be subject to clearances and approvals, will also help in creating more job opportunities in the domestic market.

Sharing the plans of the Indian market, which is among Nestle's top ten markets, Schneider said in a media round table that the Swiss food & beverage company has an plan of Rs 5,000 crore through 2025.

"When you look into the investment in this country and the investment plan through 2025, we are talking about Rs 5,000 crore and that compares to Rs 8,000 crore over the last 60 years when we started manufacturing in this country," he said.

has been present in for over 110 years but started its manufacturing activity in the early 1960s, he added.

"In 1961, we started our first manufacturing site and so in that whole time period it has been Rs 8,000 crore and now in the next three years, it will be Rs 5,000 crore," he said.

This investment is not only for accelerating and ramping up capex alone but also goes into a whole lot of development works, brand building and meaningful contributions on the ground, Schneider said.

In 2020, the company had announced an investment of Rs 2,600 crore to augment its existing capacities and towards its factory in Sanand, . The maker of also recently entered into the pet food segment in the country with Purina Petcare.

Nestlé India chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan said that accelerating the core business of the company would be a focus area.

"It is definitely a highly accelerated plan that we are looking at. This has three pivots" such as continuing the strong momentum of growth that the company has had in the last 22 quarters," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of India said.

He added that the second part is to do it sustainably, and Nestle took "significant steps" in that direction.

"And the third part is really to leverage new opportunities for growth, whether it is plant-based proteins, healthy ageing, healthy snacking, leveraging some of the Indian grains into products for the company," Narayanan said.

Schneider further said Nestle India's business has maintained "consistency at very high levels" for 22 quarters, which is "outstanding" and "truly stunning" and is a complete willingness for "open chequebook" support every step of the way.

The investment would be on organic growth such as capex and putting money into facilities such as existing factories or research centres.

However, Schneider also added: "So on top of that, if we see interesting opportunities for M&A, we will be very happy to explore those." When asked about the investment and capacities details segment-wise, Narayanan said: "It is going to be secular across categories. It is not going to be in particular categories." However, he also added, "probably we are looking at new locations for factories as well. It could be a big part of the ambition that has as a company." presently operates nine factories employing roughly 6,000 people.

"The ambition to invest Rs 5,000 crore would have been a significant increase in the direct and indirect employment as well," Nestle India's revenue in 2021 stood at Rs 14,709.41 crore. It had last invested around Rs 700 crore to open its plant at Sanand in to manufacture a range of popular instant noodles Maggi.

Analysts believe that the company is looking at entering into new categories as this investment comes two years after it had already announced Rs 2,600 crore investment.

“This additional investment in India could mean that the company is looking at new levers of revenue growth for the company. The company had earlier announced an investment of Rs 2,600 crore so this could mean an entry into a new category as well,” said Sachin Bobade, VP at Dolat Capital.

Vishal Gutka, vice-president of research (consumer and retail sector) at Phillip Capital India believes that the company could be looking at acquisitions to expand its product offering in the country. He said, “Nestle additional investment of Rs 5,000 crore could mean that it is looking at entering new categories to expand its offerings in India. It could very actively also look at acquisitions to help its India business grow further.”



