Netflix adds 8.84 million paid global subscribers in Q4 but shares fall

Shares of the company were down 3 percent in after-hours trading

Netflix Inc said it added 8.84 million paid global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected 9.18 million net global streaming additions.

It was not immediately clear if analysts were excluding unpaid additions.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent in after-hours trading.
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 02:43 IST

