New launches, patents: Multiple catalysts for Dr Reddy's US business

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) remains in news with new drug launches in the US and the winning of important patent litigation that paves way for a large product launch. Since the start of September, DRL has announced at least three product launches in the US, including an injectable.

However, the spotlight was shared by an important litigation victory pertaining to Vascepa patents. Vascepa, the brand owned by Irish Amarin Corporation, is used for controlling triglyceride in the blood to lower the risk of cardiac attack. It had clocked sales of $572 million in 12 months ended June ...