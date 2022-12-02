JUST IN
New UK govt examining our proposal, promised to come back soon: Narendran
Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Egyptian agency for delivery centre in Cairo
Pass fresh order; review fines to save domestic tyre industry: NCLAT to CCI
New UK govt examining our proposal, promised to come back soon: Narendran

We have highlighted to them our financial situation given the way things are in Europe, and we have been promised that they will come back soon

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel
T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel

Tata Steel has been in discussions with the UK government during the last two years for financial support to transition into a greener steel company, with some of the assets coming to their end of life in a couple of years. Managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) T V Narendran tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the new government is engaging with the proposal and has promised to come back in the next few weeks. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:34 IST

