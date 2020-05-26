Next Capital-backed Vestaspace to launch constellation of 35+ satellites

Vestaspace Technology, a nano, cube, and small satellite-manufacturing company and space service provider, is launching a constellation of 35-plus satellites pan-India, to build 5G speed network connections and IoT functionalities across industries.

With its AI-powered novel communication architecture, the company is set to release a beta version of next-generation satellite constellations this September. It plans to launch a fully operational constellation of satellites in early 2021 into Low-Earth-Orbit or Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit.

The company plans to replace traditional fiber networks with the satellite constellations and provide high-speed 5G network connections pan-India with its unmanned Software Data processing.

A company release says that in order to provide accessible solutions, Vestaspace has come with a concept of services where a common man can uplink and downlink the data while browsing the internet. The solutions will prevent any fraud and illegitimate operations while uploading/downloading data from the satellites. There are 10 layers of security firewall put up that do data assessment and take immediate action if any false data is found.

Arun Kumar Sureban, Founder & CEO, Vestaspace Technology said, “Our Advanced AI-technology based unmanned satellite data will bring in-depth solutions to the telecom industry and the common people. To solve the complex system and to provide 5G internet network solutions to the Urban, Rural, and unserved regions, we have positioned 8 Ground Stations and 31,000 data receptors all over India. This is made possible with the help of accurate positioning and telemetry related activities”

“We are on a mission to make space accessible to everyone who once thought satellites were rocket science. Not only this but through our secured connections a common person can also access the satellites of their choice and to get immersed in the world of space” Arun added.

Recently, the company secured $10 million funding from US-based Next Capital LLC, American investment, and advisory firm to expand the reach of Vestaspace innovative solutions across India and the world.

The company has also been working with Isro, NASA, and other leading space agencies on various strategic projects which will help Vestaspace to expand globally.