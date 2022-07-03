NGSL to build balance of systems for 325-MW solar projects in MP's Shajapur

-
ALSO READ
NTPC net profit jumps 12% to Rs 5,199 cr in Q4 due to higher revenues
SC dismisses Madhya Pradesh govt's review petition in UAPA case
Power major NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 cr for FY 2021-22
RRB-NTPC result row: Protests spread across Bihar, train services hit
Madhya Pradesh ministerial group agrees to reduce import duty on beer, wine
-
Engineering firm NTPCGE Power Services Pvt Ltd has bagged contracts to build balance of systems for two power projects with total capacity of 325 MW at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.
NTPCGE Power Services Pvt Ltd (NGSL) has received two awards from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC-REL) for engineering, procurement and construction of balance of system at two sites with 105 MW and 220 MW capacity, respectively, along with operation and maintenance for three years, the company said in a statement.
The 'balance of system' at a solar energy plant comprises all the supporting equipments used in installation and functioning of the main power generation unit.
According to the statement, the projects are located at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, which is being developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).
The solar power generated from these plants will be supplied to Indian Railways system and the national grid.
The project also supports the government of India's overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gases and pave way for achieving India's net zero emission target by 2070.
Sanjeev Duggal, MD, NGSL India, said in the statement, "NGSL has won these orders against stiff competition and will execute the same by leveraging EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and project management capabilities which NGSL has developed with successful execution of large projects."
"These projects are outcome of NGSL's diversification strategy and are aligned to government goal to reduce GHG and move toward net zero target for India," Duggal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU