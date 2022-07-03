NGSL to build balance of systems for 325-MW solar projects in MP's Shajapur

Engineering firm NTPCGE Power Services Pvt Ltd has bagged contracts to build balance of systems for two power projects with total capacity of 325 MW at Shajapur Solar Park in .

NTPCGE Power Services Pvt Ltd (NGSL) has received two awards from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC-REL) for engineering, procurement and construction of balance of system at two sites with 105 MW and 220 MW capacity, respectively, along with operation and maintenance for three years, the company said in a statement.

The 'balance of system' at a solar energy plant comprises all the supporting equipments used in installation and functioning of the main power generation unit.

According to the statement, the projects are located at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, which is being developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

The solar power generated from these plants will be supplied to Indian Railways system and the national grid.

The project also supports the government of India's overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gases and pave way for achieving India's net zero emission target by 2070.

Sanjeev Duggal, MD, NGSL India, said in the statement, "NGSL has won these orders against stiff competition and will execute the same by leveraging EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and project management capabilities which NGSL has developed with successful execution of large projects."



"These projects are outcome of NGSL's diversification strategy and are aligned to government goal to reduce GHG and move toward net zero target for India," Duggal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)