Maruti Suzuki looks to deploy strong hybrid tech across model range

Betting big on green technologies, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) plans to have strong hybrid technology across its model range in the next 5-7 years, as per a senior company official.
The auto major aims to have strong and mild hybrid technologies as part of an initiative to have environment-friendly technology elements in each of its models, enabling better fuel efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.
Battery electric vehicles, CNG cars and greater focus on ethanol and bio-CNG compliant engines would also be prioritised going ahead.
"In the next five to seven years, every model will have some element (of green technology) or the other. There will be no pure petrol powertrain across the range," MSI Chief Technical Officer C V Raman told
