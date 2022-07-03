NTPC signs MoU for 10 GW renewable energy park with Rajasthan govt

-
With an aim to achieve the target of 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Rajasthan for the development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Rajasthan.
The MOU signing ceremony was held on Friday in the presence of Rajasthan Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati.
According to the Ministry of Power, in less than two years since its inception, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited has won 4 GW renewable energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation.
Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and NTPC REL has entered into a joint venture agreement with DVC for developing RE Parks and projects.
Meanwhile, NTPC on Saturday declared the commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from July 1.
With the operationalisation of the 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region rose to 217 MW.
Earlier, NTPC declared commercial operation of 92 MW Floating Solar at Kayamkulam (Kerala) and 25 MW Floating Solar at Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh).
