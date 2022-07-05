NGT slaps fine on Ansal Properties & Infrastructure for green violations

The (NGT) has imposed a cost of Rs 153.50 crore on Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) for various environmental violations by its project at Sushant Lok Phase-I, Gurgaon.

"Environmental compensation of Rs 153,50,62,892 shall be paid by respondent 11 (APIL) and deposited with HSPCB within three months," the principal bench of the tribunal headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in the order dated Monday (July 4).

The order was following a plea against alleged encroachment of APIL on land reserved for parks, roads, etc., in Sushant Lok, Phase I, in violation of environmental laws.

Other violations include groundwater extraction, discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage in stormwater drain directly, and not complying with the norms.

The tribunal also asked TCPD, Gurugram, to deposit a of Rs 2 crore to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

"TCPD Haryana in a mechanical manner granted licenses without ensuring whether earlier conditions of licenses were complied with by APIL-PP and for years together licenses were issued," read the order.

It further directed HSPCB, MCG and District Magistrate, to ensure that untreated sewage water generated in the premises of questioned project is not discharged on open lands by transporting the same by tankers.

The green court also asked all departments concerned to ensure that no groundwater is extracted in the questioned project through 39 borewells installed by APIL-PP or any other or lesser number of borewells installed in the said area without permission of the Competent Authority.

The green court further directed a joint panel of pollution control bodies and local authorities to prepare a plan for restoration of the environment in the area within three months with the environmental compensation of the company.

Clarifying its order, the green court further said: "However, we make it clear that if there is any otherwise order by Supreme Court or High Court in regard to the present matter, the same shall operate, and the above direction would be subject to the final decision by such Court."

--IANS

jw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)