HDFC Ltd divests 1% stake in Ansal Housing for nearly Rs 49 lakh

Housing finance major on Tuesday divested 1 per cent stake in real estate company Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) sold a total of 5,74,726 shares, amounting to 0.96 per cent stake of Ansal Housing Ltd.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 8.47 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 48.67 lakh.

The scrip of Ansal Housing closed 2.53 per cent lower at Rs 7.70 apiece on the NSE.

