TVS housing arm ropes in Singapore's Keppel Land for project near Chennai

NHAI awarded projects worth Rs 31,000 cr in FY21, highest in past 3 years

It has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of highway during current financial year, which it is likely to exceed

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has awarded projects worth Rs 31,000 crore in FY21. The authority claimed, despite challenges due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it has awarded highest length of projects during FY 2020-21.

Between April and August this year, NHAI awarded 26 projects of 744 km length as compared to 676 km in FY20, 368 km in FY19 and 504 km in FY18. The capital cost of these 26 projects is over Rs 31,000 crore, which includes cost of civil construction, land acquisition, and other pre-construction ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 18:33 IST

