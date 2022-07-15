NHPC inks two pacts to develop green hydrogen technology in Leh, Kargil

-
ALSO READ
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
Oil firms bet on green hydrogen as future of energy; plan to invest billion
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
BRO reopens strategic Zojila pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road
-
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked two agreements to develop green hydrogen technologies in Leh and Kargil.
"NHPC signed two MoUs for the development of 'Pilot Green Hydrogen Technologies' in line with the country's resolve to reduce the carbon footprint in the Power Sector in Leh and Kargil districts of Union Territory of Ladakh yesterday," a power ministry statement said on Friday.
The MoUs were signed in the presence of RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh.
As per the agreement signed for Leh district, NHPC will consider the development of a Pilot Green Hydrogen fuel cell-based Microgrid, including hydrogen production, to meet the power requirement of the NHPC guest house at Nimmo Bazgo Power Station (Leh) within NHPC premises.
According to the MoU signed for the Kargil district, the hydrogen generated in Kargil will be used in fuel cells, capable to run two buses for up to 8 hrs in the local area.
NHPC will upscale hydrogen production on a commercial scale to supply the hydrogen need of the Ladakh region in different sectors like mobility, transportation, heating, and Micro-grid, and subsequent MoU shall be signed separately, the statement said.
These two pilot projects will create a roadmap for future development of Green Hydrogen and subsequent reduction of carbon emission in the transportation/heating sector and will also attract long-term investment in the Hydrogen economy creating different revenue streams and job opportunities for the youth of Ladakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU